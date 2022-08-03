The feast of St Dominic is being celebrated in Valletta on Sunday. Today, tomorrow and Friday are days of triduum. During these days the sermons will be delivered by Canon Michael Galea, director of Dar Arka, Gozo.

On Saturday, the translation of the relic of the saint will take place at 6.30pm. It will be led by Father Provincial Vincent Micallef, OP.

The highlight of the outdoor festivities on Saturday will be the traditional morning march by the King’s Own Band.

On arrival at St George’s Square, the band will salute President George Vella with the playing of the national anthem.

In the evening, the King’s Own Band will take part in a music soiree, Evening of Stars, with DJ J Joy in front of the King’s Own Band Club at 9pm.

On Sunday, Pontifical Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at 9.15am. The panegyric will be delivered by Canon Ivan Aquilina.

The procession with the statue of St Dominic will leave the church at 7.30pm. The Prince of Wales Band, of Vittoriosa, will accompany the procession.