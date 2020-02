A bazaar in aid of the restoration project at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is being held at the Christian Doctrine Centre in St Dominic Street, Valletta, until Saturday. Its opening hours are between 9am and noon and from 3.30 to 7pm.

A Sunday buffet lunch will be held at Soreda restaurant, Qawra, next Sunday, February 23, at noon.

Parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, will celebrating his birthday on the day. Those wishing to attend are to call 9988 3297 or e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.