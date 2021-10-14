The Dominican Friars of Valletta will mark the 132nd anniversary of the consecration of the church tomorrow.

Rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by Mass at 6.15pm. The celebrant will also incense the 12 crosses affixed on the main pillars of the church.

From antiquity, Canon Law required that a new church be solemnly consecrated, or at least dedicated to God by a blessing, before divine services could be held.

Consecration of a church includes anointing the walls with chrism, the places of anointings being indicated by 12 crosses.

The parish of St Dominic was established on July 2, 1571 by a decree given by Pope Pius V, considered as the benefactor of the construction of Valletta.

It was dedicated to Our Lady of Safe Haven because of the great number of sailors who used to go to the small chapel that the Dominicans had built prior to the construction of the large church in order to thank the Mother of God upon their safe return to harbour after long and dangerous sea voyages.

The present church was consecrated by Archbishop Pietro Pace on October 15, 1889.