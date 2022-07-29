On the occasion of the feast of St Dominic being celebrated in Valletta on August 7, an exhibition of St Dominic statuettes and a miniature church with the titular painting of St Dominic will be on show at 135, Triq San Duminku, Valletta.

The exhibition, by Deemer Micallef and Duminku Briffa, will be open on Sunday, July 31, between 9am and noon and from August 1 until August 6 between 5pm and 8pm. On Sunday, August 7, the exhibition will be open from 9am to noon and between 5 and 11pm.