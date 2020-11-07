The second lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held on Wednesday.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month at St Dominic parish church in Valletta at 6.45pm.

The speaker of the second lecture will be Fr Noel Muscat, OFM. The subject of the lecture is the fraternity that exists between the Dominicans and the Franciscan Minors.

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.

The public, especially the Dominican fraternity, is being urged to patronise the lectures.