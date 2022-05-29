St Elias College, Santa Venera, recently held a celebration during which a new painting of St Titus Brandsma by Fabio Borg was blessed. The new saint, who was canonised by Pope Francis on May 15, was a Dutch Carmelite friar, educator, journalist and martyr of World War II. He had strong links with Catholic schools in his homeland, and defended the liberty of schools, insisting they should be open to everyone, including Jews.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us