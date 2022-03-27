The students and teacher with Fr Marcello Micallef, who runs the Soup Kitchen.

For Lent, students from St Elias College, Santa Venera, and their families donated food items so that a meal could be provided for the Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta.

Using these items, the students and their teacher then prepared the meal for around 100 people, which was then served by some of the students themselves.

The activity was organised by the school chaplaincy and the home economics teacher.