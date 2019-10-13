The feast of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, merchants and ecology, was celebrated at St Francis church in Victoria, St Margerita parish church, Sannat and St Anthony church, Għajnsielem. In Victoria, Fr Guardian Joe Xerri celebrated Mass, followed by the blessing of pets, while in Sannat, archpriest Michael Curmi blessed animals and pets on the church parvis. Pets and animals were also blessed by Bishop George Bugeja, OFM, in front of St Anthony church in Għajnsielem. The St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem took part.

