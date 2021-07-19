A new monument dedicated to St Francis of Assisi was inaugurated in the square dedicated to him in Victoria last Tuesday. The monument, by artist Manuel Farrugia, complements the recent embellishment of the square. The sculpture represents the saint with open arms for people to join him in reciting the famous Canticle of Brother Sun, written by Francis himself.

The monument was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and blessed by Mgr Joe Vella Gauci. Taking part in the inauguration event were the Schola Cantorum Jubilate Children’s Choir and SCJ Teenage Boys Singers who joined forces with the renowned Brasstubes ‒ Brass Ensemble for Weddings and Functions. The young choristers performed works related to St Francis.

The three-metre-high statue was cast in bronze at the Domus Dei foundry in Rome. It weighs one ton. The pedestal, designed also by Farrugia, was manufactured by J&J Gauci Ltd of Mġarr, Malta. It was set up by Raymond Bonello and his team.

The Gozo Ministry was responsible for the embellishment of the square and monument. The project was initiated by former Gozo minister Anton Refalo.