Year 5 students, attending St Francis School, Victoria, recently visited the fishing village of Marsalforn as part of the continuous assessment of students taking up social studies.

During their classroom lessons the students learned about the fishing industry, while throughout their fieldwork activity they applied what they had learnt in class and at the same time experienced new things on location.

The students also met some local fishermen during the excursion.

Josephine Xuereb coordinated the activity while Philippa Camenzuli and Maria Formosa helped out during the outing.