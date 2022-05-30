St Francis School in Victoria recently welcomed the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who was a great admirer of St Francis, the patron saint of the school. Each class was assigned a particular time slot for the students and educators to pray in front of Blessed Carlo’s relic.

The students also had time to ask questions about Carlo and show what they themselves knew about the venerable Italian teen.

Since the teachers in each class had prepared the pupils beforehand through video clips, books and information from the web, the children seemed to know Blessed Carlo well.

During break time, Bro Lorrie Zerafa OFM, who was accompanying the relic, took it to the convent chapel, where the sisters had the opportunity to spend time in prayer before the relic.

Meanwhile, the relic, which consists of strands of his hair, will be exposed for public veneration at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem, between today and Sunday.

Acutis was a 15-year-old Italian boy, who is best known for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world and cataloguing them onto a website, miracolieucaristici.org, which he created before his death from leukemia in 2006.