As part of the EkoSkola Project on Climate Change, the Year 5 class at St Francis school in Victoria prepared an opinion article about electric cars. The title of the work was ‘Should we buy electric cars?’

The students came up with many interesting ideas… they discussed the pros and cons of electric cars, leading to a very interesting debate in class.

Most of the students argued with electric transport, our islands would be less polluted as tailpipe emissions were reduced. Electric vehicles were friendly to our environment since they did not use fossil fuels but electricity, the students said.

On the other hand, the students unanimously concluded although electric cars were eco-friendly, they were by far more expensive to buy, even though the government had offered a special scheme.

Another important issue which the students came up with, at the moment, it was not easy to find charging points in our islands and this could cause unnecessary headaches in the everyday running of electric cars.