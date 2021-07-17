The feast of St George is being celebrated in Victoria tomorrow.

Today, Mgr Alfred Xuereb, Apostolic Nuncio for South Korea and Mongolia, will lead a concelebrated Mass, together with the Basilica Chapter and clergy at 9am. The Te Deum will be sung.

Solemn vigil Mass will be celebrated at 5pm. The translation of the relic will take place at 6.30pm, followed by solemn pontifical vespers led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. Vespri per la Solennità di San Giorgio Martire (1900) for soloists, quattro voci pari and orchestra by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia will be executed.

Holy Eucharist Benediction will be held at 7.45pm.

La Stella Band, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will execute a musical programme at Independence Square at 8.30pm (attendance is by reservation... one is to contact the La Stella Band secretariat for more details).

Tomorrow, Masses will be said at 5am, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11am, at noon and at 5 and 6pm.

Sung prayers by the Collegiate Chapter will be held at 8.30am, followed by Pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by Bishop Teuma, at 9am. The Mass in D in honour of St George Princeps Martyrum (1976) by Joseph Vella will be executed.

Solemn vespers, led by Mgr Xuereb, will be sung at 7pm.

The Laudate Pueri choir will take part. A celebration of prayers and hymns next to the titular statue of St George will be held at 8pm followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction. The Laudate Pueri choir and the Victoria Festival Orchestra will take part. Soloists from the Cappella Sistina choir and the Coro dell’Accademia di Santa Cecilia will join the orchestra. The orchestra will be under the direction of Maestro di Cappella Canon George Frendo.

The feast functions will be broadcast on Leħen il-Belt Victoria (104.00FM MHz Stereo), and live streamed on the parish Facebook www.facebook.com/stgeorge.org.mt, www.youtube.com/stgeorgesbasilica and www.stgeorge.org.mt.

As per normal practice, President George Vella is lending a Russian icon of St George, kept at the Palace in San Anton, to be exhibited at the basilica during the feast days. The traditional custom was initiated by former president Guido de Marco.