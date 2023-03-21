St George’s and Żurrieq Futsal advanced to the Enemed Challenger League final after winning their respective semi-finals last weekend.

Żurrieq saw off Malta U19 10-4 in a very interesting encounter.

Although the final scoreline might suggest otherwise, the Malta U-19 side put on a strong challenge and it was only in the final stages of the match that Żurrieq cantered to victory.

Jose Mario Fernandes Mendes and David Ferreira de Almeida scored a hat trick apiece with Dale Vella scoring two goals. Boycho Marev and Alexei Saliba netted the other goals for Żurrieq.

