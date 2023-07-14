A statue representing a youthful St George by artist Austin Camilleri has been restored by Camilleri himself. The restoration was commissioned by the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, which is responsible for outdoor decorations for the feast of St George. Camilleri is the grandson of papier-mâché genius Wistin Camilleri.

The statue, made in 1991, is one of four statues representing St George that are carried shoulder-high during the feast demonstrations in Victoria.

Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri president Raymond Farrugia and member Noel Sultana restored the parts of the statue that were damaged or missing and then painted by Camilleri with the help of Mark Farrugia. The gilding work was done by Christian Debono.

The statue was inaugurated and blessed by archpriest Joseph Curmi last Sunday, July 9, the last day of the novena of St George at the basilica in Victoria. The statue has been placed on a plinth at St Francis square as part of the street decorations for the feast of St George being celebrated in Victoria on Sunday, July 16.