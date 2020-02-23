Restoration works on the façade and belfries of St George’s basilica in Victoria are in progress. On-site inspections by experts revealed that fissures and cracks on both belfries were mainly caused by the rusting of iron, while the coating of the belfry with cement and other additives need to be removed.

Due to the various earthquakes which shook the island from 1693 onwards, the original façade had to be rebuilt in the neo-Classical style between 1816 and 1818.

The building of the façade, on designs by Can Salvatore Bondì, was carried out by Sigismondo Dimech and his son Ferdinando.

The restoration of the façade and belfries follows the restoration of the cupola which was completed last year. The restoration works are partly financed by the Gozo Ministry.