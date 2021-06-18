Two new basilica umbrellas have been commissioned for St George’s Basilica in Victoria – one embroidered in gold to be used for the titular feast of St George and other major feasts; the other to be used for other occasions during the year.

The one to be used for the feast, currently on display at the presbytery, has been paid by one benefactor, while another benefactor has already paid half of the expense of the other umbrella. Parishioners are being asked for donations to cover the rest of the expenses.

The umbrellas were manufactured by Laurence Caruana of Cospicua.

The umbrella (umbraculum) is a distinctive symbol used in basilicas throughout the world. Designed with stripes of yellow and red (traditional papal colours), the canopy is a symbol of the pope’s authority.