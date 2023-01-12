1985-86 was a dark season for St George’s.

The pioneers of Maltese football were relegated for the first time to the third tier of the Maltese game.

For the Saints, it was indeed a dismal season.

They just could not get going in the league, finishing the season just one place from the bottom of the final table.

One of the proudest teams in the history of Maltese football had to swallow their pride and were relegated.

Was it just coincidence or a cruel twist of fate that while Floriana regained their Premier League status, their old-time rivals dropped down to their lowest-ever rung of the league ladder?

In their first season in the new Second Division, the Saints won their first three matches but then, they lost 0-1 against Msida.

After that defeat, they lost their bearings and in the end they could only finish in fourth place.

