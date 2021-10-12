St George’s FC issued a statement to express their disappointment after the government ignored their pleas to be awarded a site on which to build a football stadium and have their own facilities.

On Monday, the Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana announced that in 2022, the government will be constructing a new football stadium for Msida St Joseph.

The club said in its statement that in the last few weeks they had stepped up their pressure to try and convince the authorities to have their own football grounds but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“After the government’s budget speech that was read out on Monday, if there was someone who was happy about it were certainly not St George’s FC,” the St George’s FC committee said in a statement.

