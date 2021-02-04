St George’s parish in Victoria will be organising a two-session seminar on bereavement at Manresa House next Saturday and on February 20. Taking part in the seminar, starting at 3pm on both days, will be experts in the field, including Fr Anthony Bajada, Rev. Dr John Vella and Dr Benna Chase.

The seminar is part of the project Fejn hu ħuk? (Where is your brother?) launched by the parish to enable the community to have people close to those who lose their loved ones. The project is intended to help parishioners understand better and live in practice the works of mercy.

On Saturday, Rev. Vella will speak about attachment styles and reactions to grief and loss.

Fr Bajada’s topic, on February 20, will be ‘Called to Console’, including the life experience of bereavement and interventions that support a person through this particular process.

The seminar will be concluded by a workshop, led by Chase.

Participants will touch on the complexities of the bereavement process and when it is appropriate to refer the bereaved person to professional help.

The workshop will also focus on the needs of bereaved children and how to help adults support their families.