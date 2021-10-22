The parish church of St George of Victoria has embarked on a project having as its motto Fejn hu Ħuk? Kont bil-ġuħ u tmajtuni (Where is your brother? I was hungry and you gave me food). To celebrate this event, Fr Marcellino Micallef OFM, Guardian of the Valletta Franciscan Friars, will celebrate Mass at St George’s basilica on Saturday (October 23) at 7pm. Fr Marcellino took the initiative to transform part of the Valletta convent into soup kitchen providing meals to the homeless and poor people.

Meanwhile, St George’s basilica recently unveiled four new paintings by young Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia inspired by the Acts of Mercy, as part of its ongoing project Fejn hu ħuk? The paintings hang in two of the smaller domes in the side aisles of the basilica.

One of the paintings represents Lassana Cisse Souleymane, the 42-year-old father of three, who was shot dead in what is believed to be Malta’s first racially-motivated murder. Another four paintings will be inaugurated next year.

Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi says the objective of the paintings is to generate awareness in people not to ignore others who need our help.