With the 2021-22 season reaching a decisive stage, Challenge League teams, particularly in the opposite ends of the standings, will be searching for every point available in order to safeguard their status.

While for the top teams it is their promotion status, in the case of Rabat Ajax and St George’s, survival is their top priority at the moment.

The Ajax took an important step towards survival when they cruised past St George’s 3-0 at the Centenary Stadium in windy conditions.

The Magpies administered the weather conditions to their favour, using this advantage to score three second-half goals without response.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta