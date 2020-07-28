During the COVID-19 crisis, the NGO St Jeanne Antide Foundation (SJAF) has been very active in assisting distressed and vulnerable individuals and families through wide-ranging support measures including social work, mentoring, debt relief, access to personal and home hygiene products as well as cooked meals or the provision and delivery of food packages.

In view of the surge in requests for assistance during these challenge months, SJAF turned on the corporate world to seek support in providing this support. Cool, the ride-pooling company, responded very positively and swiftly to SJAF’s request for transport to deliver support packages to families in difficulty.

This assistance served as a lifeline for the foundation in view that, during these past COVID-19 pandemic months, SJAF staff had to operate remotely. Most of the volunteers supporting the families in need either had out-of-school children or elderly parents to take care of, or were 65+ and thus falling under the vulnerable persons category.

Nora Macelli, CEO of the foundation, said: “Unexpected changes in the life circumstances of many families have resulted in financial hardship, high anxiety, insecurity, instability, isolation and emotional distress. As an NGO, SJAF forges partnerships with corporate bodies with evolving corporate social responsibility policies, to support those whose circumstances push them beyond the brink of poverty. We are grateful for companies like Cool and its staff for this assistance, which was provided when our organisation and the many we support most needed it.”

Laura Jasenaite, Cool’s CEO, added: “Fighting against the pandemic was not solely about health matters; it was also about ensuring that no one was left behind during these unprecedented times. We are proud to serve the community we operate in and were, therefore, more than enthusiastic to support the staff and team of volunteers at St Jean Antide Foundation.

“Through this relationship we have also learnt a lot about the incredible work this organisation does in our community, many times silently, and I therefore invite the public and fellow companies to support their work in any way they can.”