The prominent painting of St Jerome at the Our Lady of Victory Church, Valletta, was reinstated into its niche after a year of absence during which repair and restoration was carried out by conservator Amy Sciberras.

The restoration of this artwork was organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the NGO that holds the first church of Valletta in guardianship and was made possible with the support of PwC Malta.

Almost 10 years since the restorations in the church of Our Lady of Victory by DLĦ began in 2012, this painting’s restoration was planned to mark another victory for conservation in September, the month when Victory Day is celebrated throughout the island.

The 18th-century painting of St Jerome, one of the Doctors of the Church, was found in a neglected state, its canvas lacerated in parts and sagging at its frame.

The saint, renowned for having been the first to translate the Bible into Latin, is seen with his traditional attributes of skull, psalms, stone and horn with a brilliant red robe, and is believed to have been painted in the style of Mattia Preti purposely for its niche in this church.

Present to mark its restoration were David Valenzia, territory senior partner of PwC Malta, Simone Mizzi, secretary-general of DLĦ, Josie Ellul Mercer, council member of DLĦ and church custodian Mario Sciberras, along with conservator Amy Sciberras, and DLĦ volunteers and experts from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, Cetti Parisi and Yasmin Cassar, who assisted in guiding the painting back into place.