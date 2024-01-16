St John Ambulance & Rescue have commissioned new maritime search and rescue equipment thanks to funding from the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPS) administered by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. 

The equipment includes an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle and a multifunctional drone.

The minister for the voluntary sector, Julia Farrugia Portelli visited the St John's compound where officers of the NGO explained how they help the Civil Protection Department in emergency situations and major events. 

  

