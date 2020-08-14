On the occasion of St John Bosco’s birthday, Bishop-elect Mgr. Anton Teuma will lead a Mass at the Don Bosco Oratory Ground on Sunday (August 16) at 7.30pm. The Mass will be also transmitted live on the Don Bosco Oratory’s website http://www.donboscogozo.org/

This would be the first official visit to the Don Bosco Oratorju by Bishop-elect Mgr. Anton Teuma. Past-pupils of the Don Bosco Oratory are invited to attend or to follow the Mass through internet. Salesian Fr Fabio Attard, a past-pupil of the same Oratory, will be also in attendance.