St John’s Co-Cathedral and Heritage Malta have signed a memorandum of understanding formalising a partnership agreement that will see the Grade 1 listed heritage site included into the senior and student passport programme.

The Heritage Malta passport scheme gives children and their families opportunities to learn more about cultural heritage by making its sites more accessible.

The agreement will also see the two entities collaborating on marketing, virtual technology, conservation efforts and laboratory and research works.

St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation president Wilfrid Buttigieg said that while the partnership had been in the works before the onset of COVID-19, the pandemic had compounded the importance of working together.

“This partnership will make us more efficient. If we can be humble enough to open a line of communication that sees us working together instead of separating our efforts, then we are at a place where everyone benefits," Buttigieg said.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“We need help to keep on protecting this monument to heritage from external threats.”

Heritage Malta executive director Mario Cutajar said he was happy with the agreement and that the splendour and nostalgia that people felt for the cathedral was part of Maltese identity.

“St John’s and many of our village churches are integral to our cultural identity. They are not just monuments, but places where communities gather at their best and worst moments, in joy and in mourning. We can never do enough to protect our heritage,” Cutajar said.

“Making our sites more accessible isn’t just opening doors for Maltese families, but offering a space where people can come in ignorant of a topic and have an experience that changes them and imparts knowledge.”

Culture Minister Jose Herrera noted that the agreement was a pleasant experience in how the Church and the state could collaborate and that it was beneficial when the two entities worked together.

“Catholicism gives us identity not only ethically and morally, but is a part of our heritage identity in a big way as well. It is integral that we help the Church in preserving our collective heritage,” Herrera said.

The minister also noted that a funding scheme for the rehabilitation of small rural chapels and niches would be announced in the coming weeks.