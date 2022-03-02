St John Malta, which forms part of Johanniter International, is raising funds to contribute towards the humanitarian work of the Johanniter organisations on the ground in Ukraine and with Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring Poland and Hungary.

Working on the ground inside Ukraine, in collaboration with the German Ukraine Forum, Johanniter International (JOIN) Assistance St John international is providing vital humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees and families under siege.

It has already distributed 2,600 relief packs with necessary items like sugar, flour, rice, oil and personal hygiene articles in the south Ukrainian city of Poltawa, home to 300,000 people, a city surrounded by the Russian army.

In Poland and Hungary, it is also providing assistance to the displaced refugees consisting of tents, cots, blankets and food, whilst also providing medical and psychological care.

Anyone who wishes to help may send donations to bank account St John Malta. BIC: VALLMTMT, IBAN: MT28VALL22013000000013205395015. Reference: Ukraine.