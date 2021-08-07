The St John Rescue Corps has added an inflatable boat and fire truck to its fleet of vehicles.

The additional vehicles will be used by its rescue crews working at events on land and at sea, with a new 21-foot rigid-hull inflatable boat purchased thanks to fundraising efforts and a first-line fire attack truck donated by Merseryside Fire and Rescue Services.

The boat, which is equipped with lifesaving and advanced life support equipment, becomes the second vessel in the Corps’ fleet. It was in large part funded through the efforts of eight activists who kayaked around Malta in July 2020: Alberta Gambina, David Abela, Karl Borg, Alan Borg, Chris Mercieca, Luca Arrigo, Dorian Vassallo, and Cami Appelgren.

Apart from sea rescue operations, the boat will also be used to provide safety at marine-related events such as sporting events and other lifeguard duties.

St John Rescue Corps has been actively involved in water rescue for over 24 years and is an Associate Member of the International Life Saving Federation. The corps, which was set up in 1986 and is entirely run by volunteers, provides backup rescue services to the Civil Protection Department.

The new fire truck can carry up to five firefighters fully equipped with personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus, carries ladders, special heavy rescue equipment for use at road traffic incidents, Urban Search and Rescue operations and Life Support Equipment.

It replaces another fist-line fire truck that has been decommissioned. The Corps now has two first-line fire engines and two small fire units that can be used for rescues in less accessible areas.

Photo: St John Rescue Corps.

This was not the first time that Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services has donated rescue vehicles to St John Rescue Corps. This collaboration has been ongoing since 2007, with the Corps also receiving support in specialised training to its volunteers and rescue equipment.

“Having the right equipment and vehicles to ensure that the rescuers can respond to emergencies in a timely way is extremely important. As such, these additions to our fleet increase our capability to offer safety coverage during public events as well as sports events and to assist the Civil Protection Department as required in emergencies and stand-by duties,” deputy commissioner Christopher Borg Cardona said.