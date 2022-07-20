St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta has been recognised by Tripadvisor as the overall ‘Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022’ award winner and is listed on the Top 25 Attractions in Europe.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travellers’ Choice Awards honour the best in travel, recognising the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences.

As well as a place of worship, St John’s Co-Cathedral is a popular venue for cultural events and is known for its artworks by Caravaggio and Mattia Preti.