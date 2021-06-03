The restored niche of St John the Baptist will be inaugurated at Xewkija Rotunda this evening at the end of the 5.30pm Mass.

Attending Mass will be children and their parents with the participation of Ulied il-Battista choir under the direction of Amy Rapa.

The project of the restoration of the niche started last year on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the statue.

The design and direction of the work were in the hands of Manuel Farrugia, while other works were carried out by Hubert Saliba, Joseph Vella, Mario Saliba and Donald Pace.

A new LED lighting system and a ventilation protection project by PrevArti CAompany were also installed.

Meanwhile, the Sacrament of the First Holy Communion will be administered next Sunday, the feast of Corpus Christi, at 5pm.

Seating will be reserved for children who are going to receive Holy Communion and their parents. On Saturday priests will hear confessions between 7.30 and 8.30pm.