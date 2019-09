The new council of St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation is composed of Wilfrid Buttigieg, president of the council (centre), and (from left) Philip Farrugia Randon, Mgr Louis Camilleri, Ray Bondin and Mgr Victor Zammit McKeon, who were all reconfirmed as council members, together with new council member Fr Emmanuel Agius. Joe Gerada (far right) is the council’s secretary.The foundation administers the cathedral and museum in order to ensure its effective conservation and management as a historic and architectural monument as well as a sacred place of worship.

