St John’s Co-Cathedral and Oratory in Valletta will re-open on Wednesday after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes as the airport will be reopening to more countries on the same day.

In line with social distancing measures, all visitors will be required to wear a mask/visor and temperature will be taken at the entrance. Staff and administration will also be applying safety and social distancing measures recommended for public spaces.

Visitors will be limited to 189 at any one time; groups cannot be of more than 25 people and public toilets will be kept closed.

The Co-Cathedral and Oratory will be open from 10.30am until 2.30pm (last entry at 2pm, every day except on Sundays and public holidays.