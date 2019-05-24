The facade and belfry of St Joseph's Chapel in Sta Venera are undergoing restoration by the government's Restoration Directorate.

The works fall within the Restoration Works Scheme for Local Councils.

The directorate said that apart from superficial deposits, the projecting cornices and pediment of the façade were greatly affected by black crust, especially in sheltered mouldings. Softening, powdering, and back-weathering had led to a loss of sculptural detail in some cases. The lower part of the chapel has peeling paint and localised loss of pointing mortar.

The belfry has minimal but visible areas of missing stone fabric, concentrated on the upper part of the belfry. Several parapet balusters exhibit advanced deterioration.

The interventions include cleaning from biological soiling and scraping using surgical blades, structural consolidation, stone replacement, plastic repair and extensive repointing.

This two-tiered façade adopts the classical style – the lower tier is built in the Ionic order, whilst the upper tier adopts the Corinthian one. Further to decorative elements found on its façade, three statues, one of St Joseph and two of guardian angels are present in the upper tier.