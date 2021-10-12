An exhibition about St Joseph is being held at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

A number of statuettes and paintings, including bozzettos, depicting St Joseph will be displayed for over a month to mark the conclusion of the special year proposed by Pope Francis for the sesquicentenary of the declaration of St Joseph as the patron of the Universal Church.

Many Maltese and Gozitans will be displaying various items from their collections.

One of the exhibits is a bozzetto of a painting on the ceiling of St Joseph (Ta’ Ġieżu) church in Rabat (Malta), by artist Paul Camilleri Cauchi.

A full-colour publication, St Joseph the Silent Witness, is being released by Il-Ħaġar GEMS series (#14) to complement the exhibition. Besides reproductions of the exhibits on display from both private and public collections, the publication includes interesting articles.

The exhibition is open until the end of November, daily from 9am to 5pm, including Sundays. Entrance is free.