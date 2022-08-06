The feast of St Joseph in Qala will be celebrated on Sunday.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will preside over a Pontifical High Mass with the participation of the Cathedral Chapter and the parish clergy at 9am and will deliver the homily.

The Precursur Band of Xewkija will play marches at noon.

Archpriest Edward Xuereb will lead solemn vespers at 6.30pm.

The procession with the statue of the saint, led by Mgr Xuereb, accompanied by the Ite ad Joseph Band, under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci, starts at 7.20pm.

On Monday, Qala marks the 51th anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting of St Joseph with a concelebrated Mass, led by Mgr Xuereb, with the participation of the parish choir San Ġużepp, at 7pm.