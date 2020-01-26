Schools run by the community of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition in Malta, Greece and France recently set up a committee called Circle with the aim of linking the schools together and promoting and strengthening the mission of the schools’ foundress, St Emilie De Vialar, in these countries.

In Malta, the community administers St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda, St Joseph School, Sliema, and Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

Dr Kenneth Vella, headmaster of the Paola school was appointed co-ordinator of the committee. The other members are Sr Riches Grech from Malta, Christine Mazza from France, and Dimitris Kostas and Dimitris Karavasilis from Greece. The latter is the committee secretary.

The committee members held their first meeting in Athens, Greece, and during the visit they visited the St Joseph school in Pefki and St Jeanne D’Arc school in Pireaus. They held discussions with the respective schools’ community of sisters, directors, senior leaders and teachers in both the junior and senior sections.