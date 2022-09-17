Licensed financial services provider St Julian’s Maritime Finance flew the Malta flag at the Cannes Yachting Festival last week, as part of a mission to promote Malta as an international maritime financial centre.

Considered pre-eminent among international boat shows, The Cannes Yachting Festival brought together 575 exhibitors, 650 boats including 141 world previews and 54,400 visitors, who came to admire the best there is in French and international motor, sailing, monohull or catamarans.

St Julian’s Maritime Finance made its international show debut at the Palma International Boat Show last April. The company offers asset-backed financing and finance-leasing programmes to customers who choose new or well-maintained boats with a value of between €1 million and €10 million.

Malta has emerged as the preferred flag for owners of sizable yachts throughout Europe and the Mediterranean, as is generally recognised within the maritime community. In Cannes, Sunseeker were following up with the St Julian’s Maritime Finance team on a deal pipeline that includes a wide variety of luxury yachts with a racing heritage pedigree.

The British luxury performance motor yacht brand represents an ideal fit with St Julian’s Maritime Finance, serving the same clientele who appreciate dedicated personal service and the best designed products. The Sunseeker 100 won ‘Best Exterior Design’ at the World Yacht Trophies earlier this year. St Julian’s Maritime Finance has also established deal flows around both Cranchi and Bavaria yachts.

Malta has established a very solid legal and regulatory framework over the years, building on its extensive and diverse maritime heritage. This has allowed the Malta Flag to become a reputable international shipping register and Malta’s financial services authority to become a reliable regulatory and licensing body that complements the shipping register.

Malta’s competitive cost structure has helped the island to compete, and strong corporate structures put yacht owners in a very strong position to enjoy their wealth, while saving considerably on VAT and other costs associated with yacht ownership.

