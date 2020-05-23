An argument in a St Julian’s apartment ended in violence early on Saturday morning as a man speaking to police officers was assaulted from behind.



Police were called to Vjal Portomaso at around 4.30am following reports of a disturbance.



As they were speaking to a 34-year-old German man, another man, who is Maltese and 59 years old, approached from behind him and attacked.

The German man was grievously hurt in the assault and needed to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He is in hospital receiving treatment.



Police are speaking to the 59-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Both men are Sliema residents, the police said.