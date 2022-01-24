St Julian's Band will be launching the celebrations of this anniversary with a classical music concert at the Portomaso Suite, the Hilton Hotel on February 4 at 8pm.

Under the direction of its conductor, Etienne Spiteri, the band will be performing a repertoire from the classical era, including the Capriccio Espagnol by Nicolai Rimsky Korsakov.

Clarinet soloist Jessica Ellul will join the band and will be performing Clarinet Concerto No. 2 by Carl Maria Von Weber.

This event will continue to build on the musical history of this society.

This concert is open to the public and admission is free. Anyone wishing to attend is to send an e-mail to: bandasangiljan@gmail.com.

The band wishes to thank the St Julian's local council for the collaboration.

COVID-19 measures will be followed. More information is available on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stjuliansband.