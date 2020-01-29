Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were the composing team whose musical theatre writing partnership has been called the greatest of the 20th century.

They have delighted millions of people with their unique and influential take on the Broadway musical – serious, sincere, graceful and poignant. In the process they have helped in elevating New York’s Theatre District into a critical destination for American culture.

Their work was the catalyst that led to the golden age of musical theatre and is still respected over a half a century later.

This Friday, the St Julian’s Band Club AD 1927, under the direction of its bandmaster, Etienne Spiteri, will present an evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein music from the Golden Age of Broadway musicals.

The concert will include numbers from the musicals Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, Flower Drum Song, The King and I and The Sound of Music.

The concert is being held at the Royal Hall, AX The Palace, Sliema, on Friday at 8pm. Everybody is invited.