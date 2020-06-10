A St Julian's cafe has had its front door vandalised with crude slogans after the owners built an outdoor eating platform over car parking spaces.

Nola Cafe had already faced a backlash from residents and the council, who complained about the loss of parking, including slots for people with disabilities.

The mayor, Albert Buttigieg, had called for passive resistance from locals, suggesting they boycott the cafe, operated by estate agency Remax.

However he condemned the vandalism that appeared this morning, describing it as "not acceptable".

“Although my opinion on the platform is clear, I condemn this vandalism. It is not the way to get your way,” he said in a Facebook post.

In May, Nola Café obtained a Lands Authority permit for the platform just one month after the Environment Ombudsman had ordered its removal.

Angry residents had temporarily blocked workers from putting up the structure, overlooking Balluta Bay.

It has taken up five parking spaces and lies over two water culverts as well as a sewage manhole. Residents also feared the platform could cause traffic chaos in the area.