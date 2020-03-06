St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg will be contesting the casual election for the PN parliamentary seat vacated by Marthese Portelli.

The former Housing Authority CEO said that while he felt honoured to serve as mayor, he also respected the ninth district's constituents and so he was throwing his name in the hat.

Whatever the result, he will persist in being the residents' voice, he added.

Buttigieg will be joining Ivan Bartolo, who has already submitted his nomination for the casual election set to be held in the ninth electoral district comprising Għargħur, Msida, Swatar Msida, San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi Madliena and Ta’ Xbiex.

Nominations close tomorrow.