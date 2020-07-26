Fifth formers have an opportunity to meet staff from St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, Ħamrun, to discuss their post-secondary study options at the Ministry of Education’s ‘I Choose’ event, takin place at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana, on Friday from 4 to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

At St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, students may read for the BSc (Hons) degrees in commerce and computing. Students registered at the institute may also read for University of London degrees in management and finance that fall under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The LSE is ranked in first place in social sciences and management in Europe, and second only to Harvard University globally.

Students may also read for the BSc (Hons) in business administration with specialisations in human resources, international business or marketing under the guidance of Royal Holloway University of London (RHUOL) as well as computer science specialisations under the academic direction of Goldsmiths College.

Students who wish to join these programmes must be 16 years old before the end of this year and have obtained a minimum of four O-level passes, including maths and English at SEC grades 1 to 5, or grades A to C in the case of GCE/GCSE or equivalent.

St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, established in 1985, is a licensed higher education institution by the National Commission for Further & Higher Education and a recognised teaching centre of the University of London. It started offering degree programmes to Maltese and international students in Malta in 2000 and has now topped its first 1,000 graduates.

St Martin’s Institute principal Charles Theuma said: “The relationship built over the years has meant the development of a very strong team of academics and rigorous quality assurance processes.

“These have been proven with a track record of an exceptional high number of students, examined by the university’s examining boards, and conferred with first class honours classification by the University of London. These exceptional results had started very early in the relationship and have continued uninterrupted throughout the years, showing the determination of the institute’s staff to reach international standards in academic teaching.”

For more information and application details, call 2123 5451 or e-mail infodesk@ stmartins.edu for an appointment, follow the institute on the main social media platforms or visit the institute’s website below.

www.stmartins.edu