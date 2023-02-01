A copy of the Gospel according to St Matthew is being distributed free of charge to each family in Gozo. The distribution is being done by parish volunteers around Gozo.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma is meeting volunteers to explain the aim of this exercise.

In Għajnsielem, Mgr Teuma said the Church will be offering this gospel to be “more familiar with God and learn what He thinks of us”.

“Otherwise, we keep simply expressing our own opinions. You know there are various opinions about God which are wrong,” said Mgr Teuma.

The bishop urged those present to welcome the Gospel, read it and make the best use of it.

As a prelude to the gospel, there is a section where one can learn how to pray.

The reason why St Matthew’s Gospel was chosen is the fact that this year’s Sunday readings are according to Matthew.

Mgr Teuma thanked all those who contributed to the publication of the Gospel which is being offered to each family as a gift from the Church.

Among various entities, Mgr Teuma thanked Pubblikazzjoni Preca and APS Bank.

During his visit to Għajnsielem, the bishop also thanked all parish volunteers who are carrying out such an evangelical mission by distributing the Word of God to every family.