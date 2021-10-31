“Sir, I must respectfully beg to have the necessary permission to start private tuition in two classes: one, a preparation for Apprentices Dockyard Examination, and the other for infants. I have the honour to be Sir, Your obedient Servant, Antonio Agius.”

This was written on July 1, 1937, by Antonio, known as Toni Agius, a shipyard worker and a member of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) founded by St George Preca, to the Lieutenant Governor of Malta, Sir Harry Luke.

Agius applied to open a school with two classes. The idea of ​​opening a technical school to prepare students for the Dockyard examination run by MUSEUM members had been on his mind for a long time. Unfortunetely, the war had disrupted everything.

In December 1944, when Malta had begun to recover from the wreckage of war, Agius resumed the school project with the support of the MUSEUM’s assistant Superior General, Carmelo Callus.

Agius felt that many children and youngsters were entering the world of work without being well prepared. He used to say that when the youngsters entered the working world, they would learn all the evil doings and so he wanted to create what he called a “special school” in which the students received a holistic education that would not only prepare them for the Dockyard exam but, above all, for the biggest exam: that of life. In the post-war years, education in Malta was not available to all who wished to study. Secondary education had just become compulsory and only one lyceum and a few Church secondary schools existed.

Nearly two years passed and Agius went to speak to Fr Preca on the steps of St Cajetan church in Ħamrun, where Dun Ġorġ was celebrating mass, and said to him: “Sir, on Monday, in Villa Violette at Marsa, we will open a school with MUSEUM members as teachers.” Agius was so determined that this project would succeed that he decided to resign from his fixed job at the shipyard and embark wholeheartedly on this new adventure. Dun Ġorġ was very happy with what Agius told him and immediately asked him to get down on his knees and blessed him, right there on the parvis of St Cajetan.

On November 4, 1946, St Michael’s School opened its doors to its very first students. It was a dream which, with enthusiasm and determination, Agius made a reality despite the great obstacles he encountered. When Agius saw that Villa Violette was not large enough for a technical school, he began to look elsewhere. He wanted to build a new school. Though money was scarce, the divine providence of God was abundant.

Dun Ġorġ Preca, surrounded by members of the MUSEUM, teachers and students, blessing the first stone of the school’s new building in Santa Venera on May 19, 1951, where it still stands today.

On May 19, 1951, Dun Ġorġ, surrounded by MUSEUM members, teachers and students, blessed the first stone of the school, where it still stands today in Santa Venera, and dedicated the school to St Michael, the Archangel. Architect Ġużè D’Amato prepared the building plans and the implementation of the project was in the hands of Ġużi Sultana. Dun Ġorġ constantly showed interest in the progress of the school’s building and used to visit frequently, even when his health was poorly. He always remarked that St Michael’s School had a special place in his heart.

In 1977, St Michael School started preparing students for the Ordinary level exams rather than just teach students to enter technical school. This brought about major changes, and in the next 20 years two additional storeys, new laboratories and a large gymnasium were built so that the school could admit more students and increase the choice of subjects it offered.

Today, the school employs 80 staff members and has 370 students aged between 11 and 16. Inspired by the Gospel, the staff works to instil in every student a vision of hope through an educational model built on humility and meekness, the two pillars on which St George Preca set up his Society.

Like many who have entered St Michael’s School before and after me, I found a welcoming family environment at the school. It gave me and many others the opportunity to put my talents to work at the service of others, especially students. I have been teaching in this school for 25 years and I have no regrets about the choice I made a long time ago. Thousands of students and dozens of teachers have lived and experienced St Michael’s School values. For me and many others, this was an experience that marked our lives, in the most positive way.

On the occasion of the school’s 75th anniversary, Preca Publications will soon be publishing a book written by myself, entitled St Michael School – L-Għaxqa ta’ San Ġorġ Preca, containing a lot of newly researched information.

As we look back over the past 75 years, our school community looks with gratitude at its long educational journey. Looking ahead, we seek to do what we can with the opportunities that the future offers. But, most of all, we cherish the present as a unique moment for our members to continue to grow together beautifully as a community. Above all, we thank our Lord for using us as an instrument in his work of teaching, because as St George Preca used to say: good teaching is truly the source of all good.

