ST Microelectronics is looking for the next future starters for their local outlet in the sectors of engineering, technical maintenance, support specialists among others.

With over 50,000 creators and makers, STMicroelectronics works closely with their 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to address the sustainability and resource management challenges that their customers are facing, while helping them seize opportunities they are pursuing. Key customers include global smartphone and consumer electronics brands as well as the world’s leading carmakers and automotive technology suppliers.

The company follows a sustainable culture to build an inspired and talented engineering-driven community, increasing trust in ST Malta, empowering its workforce, and keeping its employability by developing the skills of the future.

ST is also moving away from a traditional manufacturing plant towards a Smart factory, using data analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the company is committed to becoming carbon neutral and to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2027.

The company has 8,100 R&D employees – investing about 16 per cent of its revenues in R&D every year – and engages in extensive collaboration with leading research labs and corporate partners throughout the world.

Working at STMicroelectronics means being a part of a team that is dedicated to shaping a more sustainable world for the future through the creation of useful, positive, and innovative technologies. The company is committed to supplying solutions that help customers make a positive contribution to people’s lives, today and into the future.

ST is looking for people with field of study relevant to Engineering/Science/IT/Data Analytics/Business/Finance/Management/EHS to join their site. Joining ST means working in a team that is applying their knowledge, skills, and enthusiasm to help supply solutions for a smarter, safer, greener, and more connected world. Moreover, working at ST means more than just starting a job, it means starting the future.

With 1,800 employees, ST is the largest private employer in Malta.

One of ST's manufacturing sites is located in Kirkop, Malta, where it has been in operation since 1981. With 1,800 employees, ST is the largest private employers in Malta and a prominent member of the Maltese community and economy. The plant has a cleanroom area of 20,000m2 with high-volume manufacturing capacity of ~2.7M units per day.

ST is continuously investing in its footprint as an independent device manufacturer and master in all aspects of the semiconductor supply chain, offering customers the quality, flexibility, and supply security they need.

The company's ambition is to be the first Advanced Manufacturing plant for BEM&T in Europe, setting standards for Industry 4.0 deployment and achieving Quality, TTM and Productivity excellence.

ST has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide, with production in France, Italy, and Singapore, and test and assembly operations in Malta, Morocco, China, Malaysia and the Philippines.

For further information about the company and the opportunities available, please visit https://stcareers.talent-soft.com/ where you can browse through the open vacancies.