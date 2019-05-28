It was a memorable day for the St Monica Vocal Ensemble when they presented a concert titled Da Pacem Domine at St Mary’s parish church, better known as Il-Knisja l-Qadima, in Birkirkara.

In a packed church, the ensemble sang various works by well-known composers, including Albert Ketèlbey, John Rutter, John Purifoy, Lee Dengler, John Leavitt and John Sibellius. The programme also featured a local composition by the late Mro Charles Camilleri – Pacem in Maribus.

The ‘peace’ theme throughout the concert, chosen by the choristers, was most appropriate. The ensemble was also celebrating the launch of its new name, also chosen by the choristers themselves.

A well-trained and prepared team of choristers

The statute and code of ethics have also been updated in a drive to revamp and update the choir’s set-up and general outlook.

The choir, originally set up in 1964 by Sr Beniamina Portelli, has embarked on a new and exciting journey. The foundations laid so many years ago are still very strong and a lively spirit is felt, launching the choir into the future as it seeks to bring the joy of singing to others. The choir’s director, Jean Paul Attard, led a well-trained and prepared team of choristers who gave their very best throughout the evening.

Accompanying on the piano were the choir’s assistant director, Roanna Vella, and Mario Attard. One of the highlights of the evening was Like the Beat of a Drum, which included choristers Mario Cucciardi and Helena Micallef, who played the cajon, an original percussion instrument from Peru.

The youngest chorister, Claire Joy Zammit, carried out her solo performance, Gaelic Blessing to perfection. Special guest, violinist Eric Bugeja, accompanied the choir in the last two pieces of the evening’s programme. The evening was compered by Christine Delicata.