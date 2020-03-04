The Malta Full and Half Marathon is without a doubt the most anticipated event in the local road running scene attracting hundreds of runners from Malta and abroad.

Following last year’s cancellation of the event due to adverse weather conditions, this year’s edition was heavily anticipated and regaled with warm and sunny weather.

Almost 3,000 runners completed the Malta Half Marathon in unusually warm conditions for this time of year.

Apart from particular individual runners getting close attention, there was also great interest in the team events.

Once again, the St. Patrick’s AC.women’s team scooped up the top spot with another fine display.

For the St Patrick’s AC ladies, the result in the Malta Half Marathon follows on other team victories in the MAAA Road Running League and last year’s national record in the Marsascala 4x5km Relay and which results, collectively confirm this team’s dominance in the local road running competitions.

Lisa Marie Bezzina took first place in the individual race. However, she was followed by two St Patrick’s AC athletes in second and third place respectively. Unsurprisingly, second place overall went to the ever-improving Joelle Cortis who clocked an impressive 1hr 19min 48s to add to her string of positive performances all throughout the current campaign.

Third place overall went to Roberta Schembri who put in an impressive performance stopping the clock in a time of 1hr 22min 24s.

Completing the winning trio, St Patrick’s AC’s own veteran stalwart Carmen Hili finished 15th overall and second in the 44-49 category behind German athlete Pamela Veith in a time of 1hr 33min 51s.

In completing the clean sweep of local road running competitions, the St. Patrick’s AC female team beat second-placed team Pembroke Athleta by a clear margin of 3 minutes and 12 seconds asserting once more that they are the team to beat in the local road running scene.