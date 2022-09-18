The anniversaries of two great composers are being celebrated in Laudate Dominum, a concert for choir, soloists, orchestra and organ, being performed by the St Paul Choral Society (SPCS) on October 14 and 21.

The concert will pay tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), whose 250th birth anniversary was marked in 2020, and César Franck (1822-1890), whose birth bicentenary is being commemorated this year.

The orchestra will be led by Sarah Spiteri, while Elisabeth Conrad will play the organ.

Rosabelle Bianchi, Claire Massa, Charles Vincenti and Albert Buttigieg will be the vocal soloists.

The SCPS had begun preparations for a performance of Beethoven’s Mass in C major (Op. 86) in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to their plans.

A number of choristers were also preparing to go to Vienna in July of that year to perform this same mass at Stephansdom, under the baton of Gerald Wirth, president of the Vienna Boys’ Choir. Now, two years later, this mass will be sung at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, on October 14 and at St Publius parish church, Floriana, on the 21st.

The SPCS will also be singing two of Franck’s compositions, namely Panis Angelicus and Psaume 150.

The SPCS has more than 50 members

The music of Belgian-born French composer and organist brims with inventive, intoxicating melodies, incorporating the achievements of Romanticism within a classic framework.

Franck’s Panis Angelicus has been recorded hundreds of times and is still performed frequently the world over.

However, music director Hugo Agius Muscat has chosen the lesser-known Psaume 150 as the concert’s opening piece. Franck wrote it for a four-part choir, orchestra and organ in 1883. It will be performed in the original French language at the two concerts.

In preparation for these events, the choir is this month attending masterclasses with Wirth. This is the second time the choir is having classes with this world-renowned musician in Malta.

The workshop is partly being funded by the Training Initiatives Scheme managed by the Malta Council for Voluntary Sector.

The SPCS was founded in 1998 and currently has more than 50 members who meet every week for rehearsals and performances. Since its inception, the choir has been under the musical direction of Agius Muscat and has given more than 290 performances in Malta and abroad.

The Mdina Cathedral concert on October 14 is in aid of Hospice Malta, while the one at Floriana on October 21 is in aid of the parish church. For bookings and tickets, visit showshappening.com.